Here’s the Pop-Punk Version of Slipknot’s ‘Sulfur’ That You Didn’t Ask For

Of all the mash-ups and strange, genre-defying covers on the internet, there's probably nothing more bizarre to imagine than a band like Slipknot sounding pop-punk. Well, thanks to SugarpillCovers, now we know.

The video, titled "If Slipknot Were Pop-Punk," is a cover of the All Hope Is Gone track "Sulfur," done in a pop-punk style. SugarpillCovers wrote a humorous, fabricated account of how Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan decided to change their sound in the comment section of the video.

"It was 2008, Slipknot had yet to begin work on their follow up to Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). Corey turned to Clown and said, 'Yo Joe, this metal shtick sucks. Let's eat some pizza and think about how we can change our sound. Corey then added 'Ya know, my parents just don't understand.' Clown thought about this for awhile, and decided that he too, agreed - his parents didn't understand either. To cut a long story short, they worked on a pop-punk album for the better part of two years, but eventually shelved it. This is the only remaining song from what was later dubbed as the 'Before I Forget (My Stuffed Crust) sessions."

We're not too sure how we feel about Slip-pop-punk-knot, but we'll let you listen below and see for yourselves.

Slipknot, "Sulfur" Pop-Punk Cover