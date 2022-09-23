Poppy Goes Punky With New Song ‘FYB,’ Announces ‘Stagger’ EP
Welcome back, Poppy, who is once again keeping fans guessing by adapting a thrashy punk rock style with her latest single "FYB." It's the first track to surface from the singer's forthcoming EP, Stagger, which is due on Oct. 14.
Poppy has continued to evolve her sound over the years, starting in pop, transitioning to metal and showing off more rock influences of late, but let there be no doubt, "FYB" is destined to get your pit started for a full throttle good time (except perhaps for the player that inspired this song). You can check out the lyrics below and pick up the song here.
Poppy, "FYB" Lyrics
I figured you out
And I know what you’re about
You're sticking it out
So your dick’s in her mouth
You wanna go out and fuck the world
Yeah fuck the world
But it’ll fuck you back
You don’t know what you need
You think they fall at your feet
Every time that you speak
Are you competing with me
You wanna go out and fuck the girls
Yeah fuck the girls
But they’ll fuck you back
Someone with nothing to lose
Can take everything that you have
There’s nothing that they wouldn’t do
Cause nothing is holding them back
I figured you out
And I know what you’re about
You're sticking it out
So your dick’s in her mouth
You wanna go out and fuck the world
Yeah fuck the world
But it’ll fuck you back
You don’t know what you need
You think they fall at your feet
Every time that you speak
Are you competing with me
You wanna go out and fuck the girls
Yeah fuck the girls
But they’ll fuck you back
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck the world
It’ll just fuck you back yeah
Fuck you back
Poppy, "FYB"
As stated, "FYB" is part of Poppy's upcoming EP. Stagger. The collection is due Oct. 14 and is available to pre-order here.
You can also look for Poppy on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction starting Oct. 2 and running through Nov. 19. See all the dates listed below and pick up your tickets here. Plus, Poppy will finish out the year on her "Never Find My Place" headline tour across the U.K. and Europe Nov. 26 through Dec. 21.
Poppy on Tour With Smashing Pumpkins + Jane's Addiction
Oct. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Oct. 7 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 8 - Davie, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 18 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*
Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*
Oct. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*
Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 4 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Nov. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Nov. 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Nov. 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
*Festival
Never Find My Play - U.K. + European Tour Dates
Nov. 26 - Bristol, U.K. @ SWX
Nov. 27 - London, U.K. @ TBA
Nov. 28 - Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute
Nov. 29 - Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester, UK
Nov. 30 - Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3
Dec. 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Dec. 4 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
Dec. 6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
Dec. 7 - Madrid, Spain @ Cool
Dec. 8 - Toulouse, France @ Le Metronum
Dec. 10 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
Dec. 12 - Ruschlikon, Switzerland @ Xtra
Dec. 13 - Munchen, Germany @ Freiheitshalle
Dec. 14 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City
Dec. 15 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
Dec. 17 - Hanover, Germany @ Capitol Hannover
Dec. 19 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
Dec. 20 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ Zappa
Dec. 21 - Koln, Germany @ Gloria-Theate