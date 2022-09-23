Poppy Goes Punky With New Song ‘FYB,’ Announces ‘Stagger’ EP

Welcome back, Poppy, who is once again keeping fans guessing by adapting a thrashy punk rock style with her latest single "FYB." It's the first track to surface from the singer's forthcoming EP, Stagger, which is due on Oct. 14.

Poppy has continued to evolve her sound over the years, starting in pop, transitioning to metal and showing off more rock influences of late, but let there be no doubt, "FYB" is destined to get your pit started for a full throttle good time (except perhaps for the player that inspired this song). You can check out the lyrics below and pick up the song here.

Poppy, "FYB" Lyrics

I figured you out

And I know what you’re about

You're sticking it out

So your dick’s in her mouth You wanna go out and fuck the world

Yeah fuck the world

But it’ll fuck you back You don’t know what you need

You think they fall at your feet

Every time that you speak

Are you competing with me You wanna go out and fuck the girls

Yeah fuck the girls

But they’ll fuck you back Someone with nothing to lose

Can take everything that you have

There’s nothing that they wouldn’t do

Cause nothing is holding them back I figured you out

And I know what you’re about

You're sticking it out

So your dick’s in her mouth You wanna go out and fuck the world

Yeah fuck the world

But it’ll fuck you back You don’t know what you need

You think they fall at your feet

Every time that you speak

Are you competing with me You wanna go out and fuck the girls

Yeah fuck the girls

But they’ll fuck you back Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck the world

It’ll just fuck you back yeah

Fuck you back

Poppy, "FYB"

As stated, "FYB" is part of Poppy's upcoming EP. Stagger. The collection is due Oct. 14 and is available to pre-order here.

You can also look for Poppy on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction starting Oct. 2 and running through Nov. 19. See all the dates listed below and pick up your tickets here. Plus, Poppy will finish out the year on her "Never Find My Place" headline tour across the U.K. and Europe Nov. 26 through Dec. 21.

Poppy on Tour With Smashing Pumpkins + Jane's Addiction

Oct. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Oct. 7 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 8 - Davie, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*

Oct. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*

Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 4 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Nov. 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

*Festival

Never Find My Play - U.K. + European Tour Dates

Nov. 26 - Bristol, U.K. @ SWX

Nov. 27 - London, U.K. @ TBA

Nov. 28 - Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute

Nov. 29 - Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester, UK

Nov. 30 - Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3

Dec. 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Dec. 4 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

Dec. 6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Dec. 7 - Madrid, Spain @ Cool

Dec. 8 - Toulouse, France @ Le Metronum

Dec. 10 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Dec. 12 - Ruschlikon, Switzerland @ Xtra

Dec. 13 - Munchen, Germany @ Freiheitshalle

Dec. 14 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City

Dec. 15 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

Dec. 17 - Hanover, Germany @ Capitol Hannover

Dec. 19 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Dec. 20 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ Zappa

Dec. 21 - Koln, Germany @ Gloria-Theate