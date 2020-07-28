Poppy Reveals High Energy Song ‘Khaos X4′ From Deluxe ‘I Disagree (More)’ Album

Can't get enough Poppy? The post-genre artist returns with a hard hitting, high energy new song titled "Khaos X4," which is the first offering from the expanded edition of her I Disagree album, dubbed I Disagree (More).

The deluxe version of the record will arrive on Aug. 14 via Sumerian Records, featuring the original release plus four additional track including "Khaos X4." Speaking about the I Disagree album, Poppy says, "In terms of doing what I wanted to in every element from start-to-finish, this feels like my first album. The narrative is really about destroying the things that try to destroy you."

Take listen to the song and check out the lyrics for the track listed below.

(Here we go!)

Khaos! x4

I’m happy that the world is gonna end!

What’s wrong with you?

You don’t know the truth.

Do you get the feeling someone’s after you?

It’s a tragedy

You will never see

Everyone around you is a casualty (casualty) I’m happy that the world is gonna end!

I’m watching you,

Watching every move.

Now they're closing in, There’s nothing you can do.

If you’re still alive

When the music dies,

Tell me if the screaming has you terrified (terrified).

If I pick up all the pieces,

I’ll put myself at ease.

Looks like I just have to find a reason.

If I die while I’m asleep,

I tried my best to find my peace.

It’s just a dream,

It’s not that hard to see. Can’t you see? If I pick up all the pieces,

I’ll put myself at ease.

Looks like I just have to find a reason,

If I die while I’m asleep,

I tried my best to find my peace.

It’s just a dream,

It’s not that hard to see. Can’t you see?

As stated, the new deluxe edition of the album will arrive on Aug. 14. Go ahead and pre-order Poppy's I Disagree (More) at this location.

Poppy, "Khaos X 4"

Poppy, I Disagree (More) Artwork + Track Listing

1. Concrete

2. I Disagree

3. BLOODMONEY

4. Anything Like Me

5. Fill the Crown

6. Nothing I Need

7. Sit / Stay

8. Bite Your Teeth

9. Sick of the Sun

10. Don't Go Outside

11. If It Bleeds*

12. Bleep Bloop*

13. Khaos x4*

14. Don't Ask*

*(previously unreleased)