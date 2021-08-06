Poppy Announces Massive North American + European Tour
Poppy has announced a massive tour spanning North America and Europe. The North American dates will begin this fall, running for two months before heading to Europe in early 2022.
The rise of Poppy has been a spectacular one, transforming the famed YouTuber from a meme to a legit metal frontwoman. Poppy will release her second metal-infused album, Flux, on Sept. 24, following up on the wildly dynamic and creative I Disagree.
Poppy’s Flux tour will begin Sept. 30 in Santa Ana, Calif. and head to the East Coast and Canada before concluding back in the west in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 26. Her 2022 European dates will kick off Jan. 10 in Bristol, UK and run until Feb. 7 in Vienna, Austria.
Tickets will go on sale Aug. 6 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of shows below.
Poppy Flux Tour Dates
Sept. 30 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Oct. 02 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 03 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
Oct. 05 – Austin, Texas @ Eli’s Austin
Oct. 06 – Dallas, Texas @ HiFi Dallas
Oct. 07 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Oct. 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Oct. 12 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Oct. 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Oct. 15 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Oct. 16 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live
Oct. 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct. 22 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Oct. 23 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
Oct. 26 – New York City, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Oct. 28 – Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Corona
Oct. 29 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre
Oct. 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 01 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit
Nov. 02 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Nov. 04 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Nov. 05 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Nov. 06 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
Nov. 08 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Nov. 09 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Nov. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Nov. 12 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Nov. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Nov. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Nov. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft
Nov. 20 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Nov. 21 – Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
Nov. 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Nov. 26 – Portland, Ore. Roseland Theater
Jan. 10 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Jan. 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers, SWG3
Jan. 13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
Jan. 14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
Jan. 15 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Jan. 17 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
Jan. 19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Palais Xtra<
Jan. 21 – L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain @ Salamandra
Jan. 22 – Madrid, Spain @ Shoko Madrid
Jan. 23 – Bilbao, Spain @ Kafe Antzokia
Jan. 25 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
Jan. 26 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum
Jan. 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Jan. 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
Jan. 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
Feb. 01 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
Feb. 02 – Bochum, Germany @ Zeche Bochum
Feb. 03 – Hannover, Germany @ Capitol
Feb. 05 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
Feb. 06 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub
Feb. 07 – Vienna, Austria @ Simm City