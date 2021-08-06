Poppy Announces Massive North American + European Tour

Poppy has announced a massive tour spanning North America and Europe. The North American dates will begin this fall, running for two months before heading to Europe in early 2022.

The rise of Poppy has been a spectacular one, transforming the famed YouTuber from a meme to a legit metal frontwoman. Poppy will release her second metal-infused album, Flux, on Sept. 24, following up on the wildly dynamic and creative I Disagree.

Poppy’s Flux tour will begin Sept. 30 in Santa Ana, Calif. and head to the East Coast and Canada before concluding back in the west in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 26. Her 2022 European dates will kick off Jan. 10 in Bristol, UK and run until Feb. 7 in Vienna, Austria.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 6 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of shows below.

Poppy Flux Tour Dates

Sept. 30 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 02 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 03 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Oct. 05 – Austin, Texas @ Eli’s Austin

Oct. 06 – Dallas, Texas @ HiFi Dallas

Oct. 07 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Oct. 12 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Oct. 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 16 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live

Oct. 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 22 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Oct. 23 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

Oct. 26 – New York City, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 28 – Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Corona

Oct. 29 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre

Oct. 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 01 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit

Nov. 02 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 04 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 05 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Nov. 06 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Nov. 08 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Nov. 09 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Nov. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Nov. 12 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Nov. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Nov. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Nov. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft

Nov. 20 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Nov. 21 – Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

Nov. 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 26 – Portland, Ore. Roseland Theater

Jan. 10 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Jan. 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers, SWG3

Jan. 13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Jan. 14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

Jan. 15 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Jan. 17 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

Jan. 19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Palais Xtra<

Jan. 21 – L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain @ Salamandra

Jan. 22 – Madrid, Spain @ Shoko Madrid

Jan. 23 – Bilbao, Spain @ Kafe Antzokia

Jan. 25 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Jan. 26 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

Jan. 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

Jan. 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Jan. 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

Feb. 01 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

Feb. 02 – Bochum, Germany @ Zeche Bochum

Feb. 03 – Hannover, Germany @ Capitol

Feb. 05 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

Feb. 06 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub

Feb. 07 – Vienna, Austria @ Simm City