Poppy to Play New Song During Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Grammy day is upon us and while the primary ceremony may be light on hard rock and metal viewing, Grammy-nominated artist Poppy will be performing a band new song during the Grammy pre-telecast ceremony on Sunday (March 14).

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony is where a majority of the event's honors are handed out and to provide some entertainment in the midst of all that Grammy gold being dished out, there are a handful of performances. The premiere ceremony itself starts at 3PM ET / 12PM PT at Grammy.com.

As Poppy tweeted Saturday (March 13), she'll be performing a "new song" during the event and she suggested the performance would be taking place at 5PM ET / 2PM PT at Grammy.com.

Poppy is nominated in the Best Metal Performance category for her song "BLOODMONEY." She'll face competition in the category from In This Moment ("The In-Between"), Power Trip ("Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" (live), Body Count ("Bum-Rush") and Code Orange ("Underneath"). The winner in the category will also be revealed alongside several other rock categories during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony.

For those thinking the Grammy's choosing of Poppy to perform at the pre-telecast event is a certain sign she'll win the Best Metal Performance category, hold up. It should be noted that Body Count previously played the opening ceremony at the 2018 Grammys only to see Mastodon win the Best Metal Performance Grammy for "Sultan's Curse." But win or lose, this gives her a shot at representing for the metal community.

Meanwhile, the top honors in many genres will be handed out during the Grammy Awards ceremony taking place on TV Sunday night. You can watch those starting at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS.