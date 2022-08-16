10 Pop Bands Who Tried to Write Metal Songs

Pop-punk, pop rock, indie pop, power pop. All rock styles that clarify right in their name on what genre they're based — pop music. But what happens when a band in one of these traditions tries to write a metal song?

And we're not talking about the anthemic rock bands who already have a harder edge, such as Shinedown or My Chemical Romance, to name but two contemporary examples. Nor are we mentioning the hard rockers back in the day who retained pop melodies and structure, such as Aerosmith or Led Zeppelin or a great many others.

We also don't mean the many pop-punk bands who've covered previously written metal material for projects such as the Punk Goes Metal series. Nor metal covers of pop songs.

No, we mean more like when nerd-rock mainstays Weezer tried to write a heavy metal song in 1998 and didn't even release it until 12 years later. Or when Panic at the Disco! bandleader Brendon Urie leaked an extreme metal creation of his own even more recently.

Or when blink-182 acolytes Fenix TX used their final major label effort in 2001 to experiment with thrash metal. (The poppy group even gave Metallica a nod with the title of one song on that year's Lechuza, "Pasture of Muppets.")

So now that you know what we mean, let's get into it. Scroll down below to see if you remember these various metal attempts from pop bands. They all get an A for effort.