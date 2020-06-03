Poppy Releases t.A.T.u. Cover ‘All the Things She Said’ for Pride Month

Though Poppy has one of the more praised albums of the year with I Disagree, she's pausing for a bit to release her cover of t.A.T.u.'s 2002 pop hit, "All the Things She Said."

At the time, the track put the Russian pop duo in the spotlight, hitting No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The video also pushed a few buttons for its portrayal of teenage lesbianism, which led to protests and attempts to have it removed from music video stations.

Poppy has performed the song live during her shows in the past, but now there's a studio version and a video that have arrived at the beginning of June.

The singer writes in a message accompanying the video:

This cover song was delivered to my label over two weeks ago, with the purpose of being released in time for Pride Month. Unfortunately, in the time elapsed since then, we’ve been faced with a tragedy that calls for our much needed attention. While we are still fighting for equality in the lgbtq+ community, we still have a long way to go, and there still remains an absurd amount of injustice for minorities in America. I cannot adequately express my distain for how our government, and above all, our president is reacting to what’s happening in America right now. I encourage you to educate yourself, go out and protest, donate, and raise your voice to speak out against this injustice. I’ll also be sharing a few links to donate to if you have the means to do so. I stand with you in love. -Moriah

The track is currently available via the platform of your choosing at this location.

Her current I Disagree album has already yielded the tracks "Concrete," "I Disagree," "Bloodmoney," "Fill the Crown" and "Anything Like Me."

Poppy, "All the Things She Said"