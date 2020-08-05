26 Classic Rock + Metal T-Shirts Everyone Has Owned at Some Point

Ah, the band tee. One of the most beloved, but also controversial, pieces of fabric in the rock and metal world.

You only know three songs by a band, and you're shunned if you're caught repping their logo. You're an enormous fan, and you're ridiculed for sporting their most "mainstream" album cover. There's truly no winning, but you take the risk and throw one on anyway. Whether you got your Metallica top from Target, Hot Topic or at the merch stand outside their show 30 years ago, you better be prepared to answer some questions.

And for the rest of you who don't give a shit what anyone says, you understand that wearing the shirt in public may earn you a few new friends because music tends to bring people together.

Regardless of where you stand on the spectrum, if you're a fan of rock and metal you most likely own or have owned one of the shirts featured below at some point. Even if it's not the exact shirt, you've probably had a shirt from at least one of these artists. We're not judging — we got 'em too. See 26 classic rock and metal T-shirts that everyone's had at some point below. And if you haven't, click the link under the picture to change that.

