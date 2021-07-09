Sweden's heavy metal faithful Portrait have been kicking since 2005 and continue their ascent, swords at their side, with "Phantom Fathomer," the first song off At One With None, their fifth album.

This next release, out Sept. 3 on Metal Blade, is the successor to 2017's Burn the World and "Phantom Fathomer" marks the latest progression in the band's sound. There's a familiar steady gallop present that clashes with bits of epic doom, complemented by a music video in a woodsy setting where a black-cloaked man's nefarious intentions are afoot.

"One simple 'rule' that I have had personally is that no song written for this album and onwards should be similar to any song that we have already written and released. We have been doing this for 15 years now, and I am proud to say that I think we have managed to find our own identity and sound, which can't really be said about that many bands today. This is our greatest achievement, and the goal is to keep exploring and developing our own sound, without repeating ourselves," the band offered about At One With None.

Watch the "Phantom Fathomer" music video and read the lyrics below.

View the At One With None album art and track listing further down the page and to pre-order the album, head to the Metal Blade webstore.

Portrait, "Phantom Fathomer" Lyrics

Above us all stands the governing force

Heaven sent to protect and to serve

And in its arms we find comfort and hope

At the cost of our self-sacrifice Dressed up as liberty

Untouchable in all its glory Phantom fathomer embrace us all

Come clear all our doubts

Phantom fathomer thy sweet caress

Shall wash away our sins Do what thou wilt is the whole of the law

Nothing hidden, no conspiracies

Remain unarmed for the safety of all

And your betters shall guide every step Holy book agreed upon by birth

Eternal goodness buried yet unearthed

The old lord died to give room for the next

No banner of religion, yet constant crucifixion From the day when I came to know life

I no longer have trust in anything in this world

Portrait, "Phantom Fathomer" Music Video

Portrait, At One With None Music Video

Metal Blade

1. "At One with None"

2. "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)"

3. "Phantom Fathomer"

4. "He Who Stands"

5. "Ashen"

6. "A Murder of Crows"

7. "Shadowless"

8. "The Gallow's Crossing"