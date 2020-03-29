Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly to Play Online Beer Pong for Covid-19 Fighting Charities

In times like these, we'd probably advise against playing beer pong in its traditional party gathering form, but Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly are among the celebs and sports figures lining up for a game. However, it will be played with the proper social distancing of course.

According to TMZ, Post Malone has recruited a number of name figures to participate in a tournament-style competition, all taking place via video chats that will reportedly be played out via Instagram Live.

Details of when this event will take place will be revealed on Monday (March 30), but supposedly many of the participants were recruited by rapper Mike's Ya Never Know: You Know What I Mean podcast. Post Malone and Mike will make up one of the 16 teams in the competition, that will take place over eight nights (with two competitions taking place each night).

Post Malone and Mike are on one side of "The Ballina Cup" bracket, while Machine Gun Kelly is on the other, which means they wouldn't meet until the finals if they both get that far. Other names of note said to be taking part include retired football star Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek, current NFL players Travis Kelce and Danny Amendola, baseball stars Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Marcus Stroman and fellow musicians Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen.

Each team will pay an entry fee, with the winnings all going to charities that are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. For their efforts, the winning celeb will take home a pretty sweet trophy, as Mike and Post Malone reveal in the tweet below.