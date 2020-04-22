Post Malone to Cover Nirvana Songs at Live Stream Concert

What are you doing this Friday? Come as you are and be sure to check out Post Malone as the rock-influenced musician pays tribute to one of his idols, hosting a live streamed performance on his YouTube channel saluting Nirvana.

Posty is hosting this special performance, which includes a mixture of Nirvana hits as well as fan favorites, this Friday (April 24) at 6PM ET / 3PM PT at his YouTube channel. You can watch a trailer teasing the streaming concert below.

The special livestream event will raise funds for the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the live stream by using the "DONATE" button on the right hand side of the screen. In addition, Google.org will be matching all donations at 2:1 rate up to $5 million.

The news comes as Post Malone continues to chip in during this time of crisis. Last month, he took part in a social distanced beer pong tournament also hoping to raise funds for Covid-19 related charities.

Post Malone Nirvana Tribute Teaser