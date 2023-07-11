The Power Trip festival taking place in California this October has officially named Judas Priest as the Saturday replacement for Ozzy Osbourne, who had to regretfully bow out of his scheduled appearance as his body is not ready for a return to the stage quite yet.

The six-band fest has a ridiculously stacked lineup that also features Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Metallica and Tool, making it a premiere destination event for a rare chance to witness such legendary acts all over the course of a three-day weekend.

Ozzy Osbourne Statement on Bowing Out of Power Trip Festival

On July 10, Osbourne revealed that he will not be able to perform at the festival as intended, noting that the band tabbed to replace him "are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed."

See his full statement below.

As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy

More About Power Trip Festival

The fest will be held from Oct. 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. For tickets and more information, visit the Power Trip website.