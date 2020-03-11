Power Trip Are In the Studio Working on Their Third Album

Texas thrashers Power Trip are back in the studio and in the beginning phases of working on their third album and follow-up to 2017's acclaimed Nightmare Logic.

Heading up the production side is Arthur Rizk once more, who oversaw the band's first pair of records. He's had plenty of work in recent years, also producing Cavalera Conspiracy's Psychosis, Sacred Reich's Awakening and Crypt Sermon's The Ruins of Fading Light while mixing and mastering dozens more, including albums from Venom Prison, Tomb Mold and Outer Heaven.

In an update from Rizk's studio, Power Trip shared a photo of drummer Chris Ulsh and guitarist Black Ibanez at work with their producer, writing, "Blake and Ulsh are in the armory right now with [Arthur Rizk], crafting new ways to sonically kick your ass. LP3 is coming."

Since the release of Nightmare Logic, Power Trip have hit the road hard, playing around 250 shows in support of their second record. They also issued the Opening Fire: 2008 - 2014 compilation record featuring all of their non-full length songs up until that point, along with the Adult Swim single "Hornet's Nest" in 2018 as well as the Live in Winnipeg album in that same year.

Power Trip also recently contributed to the Hot Shit Attitude Outburst covers compilation, taking on the track "When Things Go Wrong."