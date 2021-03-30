Power Trip Members Join Obituary Livestream to Play ‘Executioner’s Tax’

During Obituary's March 27 livestream performance, the Florida death metal icons were joined by Power Trip's guitar tandem Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart and bassist Chris Whetzel to play "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" in tribute to late frontman Riley Gale.

The song first appeared on Power Trip's breakout 2017 album, Nightmare Logic, and a live version of the track was nominated for the Best Metal Performance at this year's Grammy Awards (Body Count later won the award).

In the video below, Ibanez, Stewart and Whetzel join Obituary's Jon and Don Tardy (vocals and drums, respectively) for a ripping version of "Executioner's Tax," with Jon Tardy laying down his signature swamp howl in perfect tribute to the fallen thrasher. It's the first public performance from any surviving Power Trip members since Gale unexpectedly died at the age of 34 on Aug. 24 last year.

Before they began playing, Don Tardy gave an emotional speech, stating, "Just from our hearts and everyone that's watching around the planet, we know how hard it is about Riley and that sucks. That dude would be super stoked to know that you guys are in here playing his song. He was an unbelievable dude, an amazing singer and even better person and we miss him probably half as much as you guys do. Thanks for remembering him with us, and everyone around the planet right now — one time for Riley."

Watch the video, which was culled from Obituary's fourth livestream show, directly below.

