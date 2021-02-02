The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen: Throw Out Gender Bias When Judging Music

When you listen to music, does gender play a role in your enjoyment of a song? In a new chat with the Forty-Five, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen shares her thoughts on the matter, simply stating that good music is good music.

The vocalist states, “My idols were men, and it’s not because they were men; it’s just because they wrote the best songs. I grew up worshipping John Lennon and The Beatles, and Chris Cornell and Soundgarden – it’s not because of what was going on in their pants, it’s because I connected to what they were saying and what they were emoting.”

She then adds, “You should judge music simply on what’s the best song/who’s the best singer. That should have nothing to do with your sex or gender… Good people are good people, and good musicians are good musicians — it’s as basic as that.”

Within the same discussion, she speaks about misogyny within the rock world, commenting, “I’ve certainly had my fair share of fucked-up encounters, but I wouldn’t generalize it as ‘that’s the way it is.'"

She goes on to say, “People have been telling me for years that there is misogyny and sexism in music. I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I can look back on certain situations… Maybe someone said something to me that I took as a compliment at the time, and I look back and realize that it was a misogynistic comment that wouldn’t be considered PC now, but I never felt that in an aggressive way.” But, as Momsen mimicked Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changing.

Momsen and The Pretty Reckless will soon return with a new album. Death by Rock and Roll is due Feb. 12 and pre-orders are available here