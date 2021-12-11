Former Ghost Members Release New Single as Synthwave Act Priest

A synthwave act called Priest that features two former members of the Tobias Forge-led rockers Ghost have signed a deal with Cleopatra Records and released a new single titled "A Signal in the Noise."

Priest — not to be confused with metal veterans Judas Priest, who listeners often refer to as simply Priest — have been putting out music since 2017. But their new song is a "significant departure, with a drastically darker mood [that] still maintains the band's penchant for strong hooks and melodies," BraveWords revealed. The band formed after Forge was sued by four ex-Ghost “Nameless Ghouls.” Fellow former Ghost member Martin Persner has a group called Magna Carta Cartel.

Priest is made up of three musicians — Mercury, Salt and Sulfur. Mercury is the vocalist; he was known as Water while the bassist in Ghost. Salt plays keyboards and was the keyboardist in Ghost known as Air. Sulfur is an additional keyboard player and programmer.

And not only is two-thirds of the trio ex-Ghost, but their upcoming third album is produced by Simon Soderberg, the engineer behind Ghost's Opus Eponymous.

Cleopatra shared of the signing, "We see an extremely bright future ahead for the band and are thrilled to be partnering with them to make them happen."

The band said, "Signing with such a legendary label like Cleopatra will probably be the biggest step in our career. With great knowledge of the genre we're in, we can't think of a better match for Priest. Our next album is by far the best yet and we can't wait to unleash it a wider and more diverse audience."

Cleopatra Records was founded in 1992 and is well versed in gothic rock, industrial and classic reissues. The label has recently released music by Danzig, Jyrki 69, Razed in Black, Shadow Project and more.

Watch the music video for "A Signal in the Noise" below.

Priest, "A Signal in the Noise" Video