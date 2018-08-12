Primer 55 Vocalist Jason ‘J-Sin’ Luttrell Has Died

The rock world has suffered a loss as Primer 55 vocalist Jason "J-Sin" Luttrell died Friday (Aug. 10). Word had spread that Luttrell had been in poor health on Friday and might not last the night. At 8:31 CT, the musician reportedly passed.

Primer 55's guitarist and co-vocalist Bobby Burns stated, “At 8:31PM CT yesterday I lost a person that was once my very best friend in the world. Riding around Memphis, Tenn. on skateboards in the middle of the night and being stupid. Writing songs. Talking about dreams. Our dream came true and we signed a record deal that would forever change our lives."

He added, "It was a roller coaster that turned best friends into business partners and boredom that turned business partners into reckless humans that made lots of bad choices. We had ALOT of fun at times but also a lot of drama. I’m sad we never got the chance to reconnect on any level. My prayers are with your family. Rest easy Jason Luttrell.”

Bassist Joshua Toomey, who also hosts the Talk Toomey podcast, added, "Jason was the voice of not only Primer 55, but as well as the voice of an era and a kind human being. He had his troubles and vices but in the end will be missed by all.” Toomey and Burns reflected on J-Sin's life and time with the band during an episode of the podcast that can be heard here.

Primer 55 issued a pair of albums via Island Records in the early 2000s. Introduction to Mayhem (2000) and (The) New Release (2001) featured such songs as "Loose," "Set It Off," "Appetite for Destruction" and "This Life." The band went on hiatus in 2003, but resumed in 2007 with J-Sin briefly returning.

An official cause of death was not revealed.

Primer 55, "Loose"

Primer 55, "This Life"