Puddle of Mudd busted out a live version of Black Sabbath's classic "War Pigs" when the Wes Scantlin-led rockers headlined Oklahoma City's second annual Honeymoon Rock Fest, a festival where couples get married onstage between bands' performances.

The event took place over three days at the city's Remington Park on March 18–20. Puddle of Mudd headlined the Friday (March 18) concert with fellow alt-rock acts Eve 6 and Fuel as support.

See fan-captured video of the Puddle of Mudd Sabbath cover down toward the bottom of this post.

Scott Stapp led Honeymoon Rock Fest's following day on March 19 with Saliva and Saving Abel. Sugar Ray then closed out the proceedings on March 20 with a little help from Candlebox and Everclear.

The event is curated "to celebrate rock and love," according to its website. "The founder, Leia, is marrying Phillip on March 17 before the music festival," it explains. "The couple, both being musicians, wanted to celebrate this moment through music."

Black Sabbath's original "War Pigs" appears on the pioneering heavy metal band's 1970 album, Paranoid. The song was issued that August as the first single from the effort. It has since become one of metal's most recognizable songs.

Puddle of Mudd's first album Come Clean (with hits like "Blurry" and "She Hates Me") celebrated 20 years in 2021. See the band's upcoming tour dates here.

Last year, Scantlin walked offstage in Wisconsin after arguing over the lights being in his eyes. An interview from the same time had him warding off women who he said "keep you up too late" on tour.

Scantlin has a history of walking offstage, such as when he exited a show mid-song in Dallas in 2017 or when he scolded a sound person and left the stage in Pennsylvania the year before. He later entered rehab and said he achieved around a year of sobriety in 2018. He's since returned with Puddle of Mudd's first new album in a decade, 2019's Welcome to Galvania.

"War Pigs" starts at 3:40 in the below video.

