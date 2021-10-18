While on tour with Puddle of Mudd over the summer, bandleader Wes Scantlin sat down for an interview with Reel Talker that saw the post-grunge rocker musing about women who try to keep musicians "up too late" while they're out on the road.

Specifically, regarding his and other singers' vocal performance and its upkeep amid travel, he stressed, there "ain't nothing wrong with the ladies, but they just keep you up a little too long."

Near the end of the interview, Scantlin explains, "We're constantly trying to rest our voices so we can perform well. And girls, man, they will keep you up. They will keep you up too late."

Adding a seeming reference to drugs, he continues, "And whatever thingies they got in their pockets, we don't need that either. So the best thing to do is stick with the wolfpack, you know, hang with your pack and do not veer away from safety. There's nothing wrong with women, but you've got to stay the course, and you've got to be a professional person. Or else you wake up and whatever chicks … are keeping you up, and then you don't get no sleep and then you suck at singing."

Elsewhere in the chat, the singer looked back on the rock acts that Puddle of Mudd emerged with in the late '90s and early 2000s, particularly around the time of Puddle of Mudd's hit 2001 debut, Come Clean.

"When we first started up," Scantlin recalls, "we were with Staind and Godsmack and Filter and — my God, so many bands — 3 Doors Down, Nickelback, Kid Rock, Three Days Grace. Korn — I love Korn, man. Love those cats. We got to tour with Linkin Park. God rest Chester's soul, that'd still make me cry in about four seconds."

Puddle of Mudd most recently released Welcome to Galvania in 2019. They continue their current U.S. tour into December — get tickets at puddleofmudd.com.

