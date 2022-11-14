Never underestimate a punk or pop-punk guitarist, because some of them have chops far beyond the perceived boundaries of punk.

The simplicity of pop-punk is part of the reason the genre blew up in the ‘90s and 2000s, but one of pop-punk’s biggest bands had a legit metal shredder in their arsenal. Sum 41’s Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh is well-known for his solo in “In Too Deep,” but it’s on songs like “The Bitter End” where his thrash-inspired shredding really rips. Make sure you watch Dave crush Sum 41’s Metallica medley too.

El Hefe didn’t know anything about punk rock when he was recruited to join NOFX. With a background in traditional hispanic music, Hefe is a purveyor of many styles, and he brought his technical prowess to NOFX cuts like “A Perfect Government” and “Eddie, Bruce and Paul.” He’s a hell of a singer and trumpet player too, perhaps making him one of the most multifaceted artists in punk.

All the oldheads out there will tell you about Billy Zoom. A punk pioneer, Zoom helped form the Los Angeles punk legends X in 1977, bringing more of a rockabilly edge to the unique punk band. When his contemporaries were keeping things simple and sloppy, Zoom remained surgical and tasteful, and he’s continued to do so into his 70s.

Check out these Punk Guitarists Being Overqualified for Their Jobs in the Loud List below.

Punk Guitarists Being Overqualified for Their Jobs