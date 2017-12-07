There has been a change at the helm of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, with Eddie the Eagle helmer Dexter Fletcher coming on board after Bryan Singer was relieved of his duties earlier in the week.

Singer was fired from the project Monday by 20th Century Fox after failing to return to the project after Thanksgiving break. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fletcher's hiring became official on Wednesday (Dec. 6) and the director is expected to step into the role beginning next week.

Singer cited a personal health matter concerning his family upon not returning to the set after Thanksgiving. However, Fox decided to make a move after a reported escalating clash between Singer and lead actor Rami Malek, who is portraying Freddie Mercury in the film, over the director's absence from the set. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Malek and Singer resolved their differences, but the film had to shut down production after Singer's continued absences.

“I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen," said Singer in a statement, "But Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."

After a start in showbiz with many credits as an actor, Fletcher moved behind the camera for his 2011 directing debut Wild Bill. He also helmed 2013's Sunshine on Leith before his highest profile film, Eddie the Eagle.

Bohemian Rhapsody remains on track for a Christmas 2018 release. The film features Mr. Robot star Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, with Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Gwilym Lee as Brian May.

