Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion

Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).

Though Iommi opened the games, Ozzy's involvement was a total surprise for spectators at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium and viewers at home. It was the first time the two heavy metal legends had played together since Black Sabbath's final show in 2017.

Naturally, May was excited. "That's the way to do it!!!" the Queen rocker said alongside a clip from the performance he subsequently shared with his social media followers.

"Must say I got a bit emotional seeing Ozzy and Iommi on stage together again," he added. "Epic!!!"

Joining Osbourne and Iommi onstage on Monday were a familiar pair of musicians. Those would be drummer Tommy Clufetos, who played live with Black Sabbath beginning in 2012 and has been in Ozzy's solo band since 2009, and bassist Adam Wakeman, who has played live keyboards for Sabbath and Osbourne for many years.

Osbourne and Iommi have also recently reunited on record. The Sabbath guitarist contributes to two songs on Patient Number 9, the forthcoming new album from the metal singer. One of those songs, "Degradation Rules," emerged as a single last month.

At the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, Osbourne and Iommi performed Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and an truncated version of the band's "Iron Man." (Watch the video below.) Last month, May wrapped up the long-running "Rhapsody Tour" with Queen + Adam Lambert.

Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi, "Paranoid" (Live) - Aug. 8, 2022