What's going on in Josh Homme's head ... or a better question might be what's going on in the head of the person who inspired the Queens of the Stone Age singer to pen "Head Like a Haunted House." We get a cool new visual representation in the Liam Lynch-helmed video for the track.

Homme and his Queens bandmates appear in animated form, as the singer hides under the sheets dealing with skeletons, spiders and a seemingly friendly disembodied green hand giving the middle finger. Meanwhile, the lyrics scrawl across the screen allowing viewers to keep track of the upbeat song and sing along if they wish. But that's only part of the story as Homme and his crew takes a carnival ride sure the send a few shivers up the spine. Watch as the group embraces their ghastly surroundings in the video above.

"Head Like a Haunted House" is featured on the band's Villains album, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album this past year. While they didn't win the honor, Villains did get a more important accolade: we ranked it among our best rock discs of 2017.

Queens of the Stone Age have been mostly spending the early part of the year outside the U.S., with a tour with Foo Fighters in South America on the books. However, they'll be back for more U.S. dates in March, April, and May before spending the summer in Europe. Visit the band's website for ticketing details.

Queens of the Stone Age 2018 North American Tour Dates

March 21 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park SOLD OUT

March 22 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park SOLD OUT

March 23 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival

March 25 – Houston, Texas In Bloom Music Festival

March 28 – Honolulu, Hi. @ The Republik SOLD OUT

March 29 – Honolulu, Hi. @ The Republik

April 20-21 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Pal Norte Festival

April 24 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater *

April 25 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory *

April 26 – Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium *

April 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre * SOLD OUT

April 29 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 1 – Miami, Fla. @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater *

May 2 – Saint Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater * SOLD OUT

May 4 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 6 – Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

May 17 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome +

May 18 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place +

May 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place +

May 22 – Madison, Wis. @ Breese Stevens Field +

May 24 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens +

May 25 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Rochester Dome Arena +

May 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

+ Royal Blood supports

* w/ Wolf Alice