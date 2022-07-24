WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto

It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.

The incident occurred while the band was playing “Killing in the Name” and a fan ran across the stage, prompting security to act swiftly. Unfortunately, in an attempt to catch the fan, they accidentally knocked over Morello in the process.

It took vocalist Zack de la Rocha a few seconds to notice, but once he did, he immediately halted the show, shouting, “Hold up! Hold up! Hold up!”

Luckily, Morello bounced back moments later, saluting the excited crowd while standing on speakers in front of the stage.

Understandably, he asked, “What just happened?” as de la Rocha offered a warning to anyone else who might’ve been thinking about pulling the same stunt: “Do not try that shit. I’m sorry. We’re cool. We love y’all, but don’t do that.”

Then, they got back to playing as if nothing went wrong, so it doesn’t look like it’ll cast a dark cloud over what’s otherwise been a triumphant live return – after over a decade – for RATM.

Indeed, the group’s “Public Service Announcement” tour is well underway, and with support from Run the Jewels, it’s a must-see show. Prior to the mishap last night, the two artists even united on a cover of RTJ’s “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck),” which originally featured de la Rocha.

Also, you can see some fan-captured footage of the confrontation below.

