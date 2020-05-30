Watch: Rammstein Play Club With No Pyro in First Taped Concert

Before they were putting on the world's largest live pyrotechnic display in stadiums around the world, German industrial machine Rammstein were another band looking for a record deal while playing clubs. And that meant no fire or other dazzling stunts onstage.

The band formed in Berlin in 1994 in Berlin, Germany and had their shot at recording a four-track demo in a studio after winning a local contest held for unsigned bands. This ultimately paved the way for Rammstein's first album as that demo landed them a coveted deal, leading to their signing with Motor Music.

The footage below appeared in the Achtung! Wir Kommen documentary, which chronicled a myriad of punk, rock and metal bands in East Germany in the mid-'80s and early '90s. Clips of Rammstein in the makeshift studio inside a family home are spliced in among an August 27 performance at the M.A.U. Club in Rostock, Germany, a city near the northeastern coast of the country.

Some of the more notable moments predictably involved singer Till Lindemann, who took the time to feverishly make out with keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz onstage and, elsewhere, he was naked, getting hosed down outside of the home recording studio.

Sadly, there will be no pyro for anyone this year when it comes to Rammstein. The band recently postponed both their European and North American stadium tours as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. "Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour. We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021," said Rammstein in a statement.

Rammstein Live in 1994