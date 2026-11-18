Rammstein keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz just gave an update on the band's future during a new interview.

Speaking with the German publication Morgen Post (via Google Translate), the rocker discussed the physical toll the band's theatrical shows take on them and suggested that they will continue for as long as they possibly can.

What Flake Said About Rammstein's Future

"We'll keep going with Rammstein until we physically can't anymore — even if that eventually means having a doctor join us on tour," Flake assured, calling his experience in the group "wonderful."

"It's like a long marriage, with all the ups and downs that come with it."

At that point, the focus of the conversation shifted toward the "downs," particularly the allegations against frontman Till Lindemann that arose online in the summer of 2023 after a fan claimed that she was drugged during one of Rammstein's concert pre-parties.

Berlin conducted an investigation of the singer shortly after the allegations were made, Universal halted their marketing and promotion for the group amid the investigation and Lindemann was dropped by his book publisher as a result of it. But by the end of August of that year, Germany had dropped the investigation "due to insufficient suspicion of a crime."

Flake told the Morgen Post that he personally suffered as a result of the allegations and the controversy and accused media outlets of perpetuating false claims.

"They sought to create a scandal at any cost," he contended.

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Creating music helped with his mental health throughout all of it and he added, "That's another reason why we'll keep going until we simply can't anymore."

Rammstein's latest album Zeit came out in 2022 and their most recent show took place in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on July 31, 2024. Lindemann, however, has still actively been touring in support of his solo material and has a world tour planned for 2027.

What Fans Are Saying About the Rammstein Update

The article sparked a lot of reactions from fans on the Rammstein Reddit page, most of which were thrilled to hear that the band is planning to carry on despite everything that transpired over the last few years and how quiet the band has been.

"After checking it wasn't more AI slop I was almost in tears when I read this just now. There's still hope they'll come back to Australia! If not I might have to go for a fly," one fan commented on the post.

"GOD, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING THIS. I'm from Brazil, but the day they return, I'll pay a trip for Japan if necessary," another added.

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