Rammstein Offer Guided Stage Tour for Fans With Visual Impairment
Rammstein are reaching out to their fans with visual impairment by offering a guided exploration of their live stage, designed specifically for such listeners, amid their ongoing (and extremely loud) concert tour of Europe and North America this summer.
This week, the prominent German industrial metal group sent out a call to any concertgoers attending their upcoming shows in Norway, Sweden and Belgium who may have visual impairment or low vision. An official "pass or document from a medical professional" is required to take part in the offer, along with proof of a purchased ticket for the particular Rammstein gig.
The special concert package will also be on offer to Rammstein fans in the U.S. and Canada at the band's North American dates coming this August and September. (Get tickets here.)
That's what Rammstein explained in an announcement on Twitter on Thursday (July 21). "Are you blind and have a ticket to Rammstein's show in Oslo, Gothenburg, or Ostend?" the outfit asked. "Rammstein invites you to touch and discover the stage on a guided tour! Also available in North America."
The offer has apparently already attracted some Rammstein diehards. An online fan post shows a listener reportedly named Jonna Heynke meeting Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann after a recent live gig, the fan touching his face to ascertain his features. Read her full story below.
In April, Rammstein released their eighth studio album, Zeit. It contains the singles "Dicke Titten," "Zick Zack" and the title track. The effort follows Rammstein's 2019 untitled album.
Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates
July 24 – Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Travbane
July 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium
July 29 –Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium
July 30 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 3 – Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe
Aug. 3 – Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe
Aug. 21 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Staidum
Aug. 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
Sept. 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Sept. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
Sept. 9 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 1 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Oct. 2 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Oct. 4 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol