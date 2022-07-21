Rammstein Offer Guided Stage Tour for Fans With Visual Impairment

Rammstein are reaching out to their fans with visual impairment by offering a guided exploration of their live stage, designed specifically for such listeners, amid their ongoing (and extremely loud) concert tour of Europe and North America this summer.

This week, the prominent German industrial metal group sent out a call to any concertgoers attending their upcoming shows in Norway, Sweden and Belgium who may have visual impairment or low vision. An official "pass or document from a medical professional" is required to take part in the offer, along with proof of a purchased ticket for the particular Rammstein gig.

The special concert package will also be on offer to Rammstein fans in the U.S. and Canada at the band's North American dates coming this August and September. (Get tickets here.)

That's what Rammstein explained in an announcement on Twitter on Thursday (July 21). "Are you blind and have a ticket to Rammstein's show in Oslo, Gothenburg, or Ostend?" the outfit asked. "Rammstein invites you to touch and discover the stage on a guided tour! Also available in North America."

The offer has apparently already attracted some Rammstein diehards. An online fan post shows a listener reportedly named Jonna Heynke meeting Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann after a recent live gig, the fan touching his face to ascertain his features. Read her full story below.

In April, Rammstein released their eighth studio album, Zeit. It contains the singles "Dicke Titten," "Zick Zack" and the title track. The effort follows Rammstein's 2019 untitled album.

Rammstein Guided Stage Tour Package Details

Fan With Vision Impairment Meets Rammstein Singer

Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates

July 24 – Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Travbane

July 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

July 29 –Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

July 30 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 3 – Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe

Aug. 3 – Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe

Aug. 21 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Staidum

Aug. 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Sept. 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 9 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 1 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 2 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 4 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol