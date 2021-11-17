Rammstein Guitarist Doesn’t Consider Ghost a ‘Stadium’ Band

The days of stadium rock may be coming to an end, at least in the mind of Rammstein guitarist and Emigrate leader Richard Kruspe. In a recent interview with Summa Inferno (as shared via Louder Sound) in which the musician initially bemoaned the lack of rebellion in rock and metal these days, he also shared his bleak prospects for the future of rock and metal acts playing stadiums.

"Rock music used to be music that we would all rebel against our parents. I remember when I was small, I was cranking up the rock music and my parents would come in and say, 'Can you put it down?,' stated Kruspe, then adding, "Nowadays, when my kids play rock music, I come and say, 'Can you make it louder?' So the rebellion in rock music is over."

As the interview segued to the fact that Rammstein and Metallica's stadium presence still showed there was an audience for heavy rebellious music, the guitarist added, "Yeah, yeah, but they are all like dinosaurs. Think about it, all those dinosaur bands are old, we're old people. The young generation, they're listening maybe also to rock, but they're also interested in other kinds of music."

Kruspe then added that the days of rock and metal acts being "stadium bands" were "almost over," positing, "The other problem is that those big bands – they will not come after. I always talk about those stadium bands – it's almost over! What's the last stadium band that you know?"

When the interviewer suggested Ghost as a potential future stadium act, the guitarist responded, "Yeah but it's not a stadium band. {We're] talking about huge stadium bands that can play in a stadium. They're getting less and less and less, and certainly, they will die out."

Ghost have seen their popularity grow in recent years, making a jump to headlining arena shows. Speaking with Full Metal Jackie in 2019, Ghost's Tobias Forge said of graduating to arena shows, "When you headline in an arena it has to be this big. It has to have these amount of fire canisters and this, that and the other. If you do it all really well, it's gonna look like an arena band. But my ambitions are bigger than that. There's a lot of things on my to-do list that goes into the future." So there is the hope that Ghost will take that next step with their live presentation.

While Kruspe has his doubts about the future of rock and metal acts playing stadiums, that's not an issue for Rammstein at present. The band had booked stadium dates in the U.S. and Europe before the pandemic and will finally get a chance to fulfill those shows in 2022. See their tour schedule and get ticketing info here.