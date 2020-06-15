Rammstein Are Working on New Songs in Quarantine

German industrialists Rammstein have been working on new music while in quarantine.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise considering there was speculation from within the band that last year's untitled album may have been their last. A full decade went by between the release of 2009's Liebe Ist Für Alle Da and the newest record, and perhaps fans won't have to wait as long for another slab of new music from the legendary group.

Drummer Christoph Schneider was a guest on the "Rodeo Radio" podcast and offered an update on what Rammstein were up to as much of the world has spent the last three months in quarantine in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic also resulted in postponed European and North American tours set for this year.

"We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs," commented Christoph (translation via Blabbermouth), who was then asked if these ideas would materialize under the umbrella of a new Rammstein album.

"We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs," continued the drummer, who also expressed caution when he added, "But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet."

Rammstein's untitled 2019 album was an overwhelming success that ascended to No. 1 in 14 countries. It also reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200, moving 270,000 units to give the group their first debut inside Billboard's Top 10.

In 2017, guitarist Richard Kruspe suggested that the then forthcoming album would potentially be the last we ever get from the industrial icons. "I just feel like, for some reason, that it's gonna be the last record we do. That's a feeling — I can be wrong, but just at the moment, I feel like this is maybe the last [shot at making an album] we have and I want give 200 percent in that and make it as good as it can be," he said.

Rammstein's Christoph Schenider on "Rodeo Radio" Podcast