Rammstein Once Again File Restraining Order Against European Ticket Reseller Viagogo

Viagogo can’t seem to stop trying to get one over on Rammstein, as the German metal group have successfully filed a restraining order to prevent the European company from reselling tickets to their upcoming 2023 European tour.

Specifically, Rammstein — in conjunction with European promoter MCT Agentur — got the Hamburg Regional Court to issue the injunction. As reported by IQ, the court order is “based on the consumer protection regulations that were newly defined in May 2022.” Consequently, Eventim is the only platform permitted to sell tickets for the shows.

Of the decision, the band’s lawyer, Sebastian Ott, explained: “Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market. The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Rammstein and Viagogo have butted heads, as the two parties faced a virtually identic situation back in late 2018 (when the latter tried to distribute tickets to the band’s 2019 performances in Germany).

Back then, Ott declared: “The court’s decision is a warning sign to anyone who thinks they can sell hugely overpriced and invalid Rammstein tickets and advertise these on popular search engines.”

Maybe Viagogo will get the message this time.

As for Rammstein’s 2023 European tour, it's set to kick off in late May, and it follows their current North American tour (which concludes next Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Foro Sol in Mexico City).

For tickets to the remaining 2022 dates, click here. For tickets to next year’s concerts, check out the band’s website.

Also, see below for the full list of Rammstein’s 2023 touring dates.

Rammstein 2023 Tour Dates

May 22, 2023 – Vilnius, Lithuania @ Vingis Park

May 27, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

May 28, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

June 2, 2023 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskueplads

June 7, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 8, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 14, 2023 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Trencin Airport

June 17, 2023 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 18, 2023 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 23, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Civitas

June 26, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Da Luz

July 1, 2023 – Padova, Italy @ Stadio Euganeo

July 6, 2023 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

July 11, 2023 – Budapest, Hengary @ Puskas Arena

July 15, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 22, 2023 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 26, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 30, 2023 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski

Aug. 4, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium