Hear Three More Rammstein Song Teases From Upcoming Album

If a decade without a new album doesn't whet your appetite, German rockers Rammstein are doing a great job of continuing to build the anticipation for their long-anticipated new studio album. After issuing two new song teasers this week, which followed the release of the song and video, "Deutschland," there are three more snippets of music to get you amped up for new Rammstein.

The first newly posted snippet is for the song "Auslander," which translates to "Foreigners" for our English-speaking audience. What we hear in the player below is 16 seconds of aggressive chugging guitar which should do a great job of amping up crowds when the full track arrives in their live sets.

The second snippet of music is for a track called "Sex." We get more of a sampling, as the band provides 29 seconds worth of music, starting with a lone guitar in lower register eventually joined by a more forceful guitar backing, evolving into a more swinging number before the sound of a heavy door closing echoes to the sample's end. Check that out below.

The final new music sample gives drummer Christoph Schneider a bit of a spotlight, showing off a quick 10 seconds of percussive rock bliss on a track called "Puppe." For those wondering, that translates to "Doll." Take a listen below.

As stated, Rammstein began digging deeper into their forthcoming, still-untitled album earlier this week, debuting snippets of the songs "Radio" and "Zeig Dich." Check those out here. That follows on the heels of the epic new song and video for "Deutschland."

The band confirmed in March that the yet-to-be-titled album will be out May 17, which can be pre-ordered here.