Rammstein Reveal Release Date for First Album in 10 Years

UPDATE: Rammstein have released a music video for the new song "Deutschland." Watch here and read the English lyrics here. The album is also available for pre-order at this location.

It's almost here, Rammstein fans! The band just revealed the release date for their next studio album, which will be the first new full-length in a decade. The still-untitled effort is set to drop on May 17.

That's not all. Fans should stay tuned today as Rammstein are set to release a new single and video for a song called "Deutschland." The track will serve as the lead single from the upcoming release and the video premiere will take place at 6PM CET (that's 1PM ET and 10AM PT for those stateside).

Rammstein have been teasing fans for most of the week with imagery and video from their new clip. Their most recent tease was a rather eye catching one with images of prisoners with nooses around their necks ready for a grim fate as dramatic music plays in the background. You'll have to stay tuned to see what's coming.

The German group's last studio album was 2009's Liebe ist für alle da. While they've been silent on the studio album front over the last decade, the band has reunited to play concerts in recent years.