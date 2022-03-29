Just a few weeks after the release of their new song "Zeit," the mighty Rammstein have revealed the full track list for their upcoming album of the same name.

Last week, the band launched a scavenger hunt-type competition in which 11 "Zeit Capsules" were hidden in various locations around the world, to represent the 11 songs on the album.

The coordinates for the first seven capsules were provided on their website on March 25, and fans were challenged to attempt to use them to locate the one nearest them. In addition to having access to the track list, lucky finders of the capsules were also given two concert tickets to a Rammstein show of their choice, as well as the accompanying travel to get there.

Yesterday (March 28), the coordinates for the remaining four capsules were posted to their site. In addition to the aforementioned prizes, these last capsules also included a signed special-edition copy of the new album Zeit.

Rammstein fans clearly waste no time, as all 11 have already been found. Thus, the band posted the track list on their social media. See it below. Zeit will be out April 29. Pre-order your copy here now.

The group is set to head over to North America for their rescheduled tour dates starting in Canada in August, and the run will wrap up in Mexico in early October. See all of the dates at this location.

Rammstein, Zeit Album Artwork + Track Listing

Rammstein, 'Zeit' Universal Music GmbH loading...

01. Armee Der Tristen

02. Zeit

03. Schwarz

04. Giftig

05. Zick Zack

06. Ok

07. Meine Tränen

08. Angst

09. Dicke Titten

10. Lügen

11. Adieu