30 Extremely Rare (and Expensive) Iron Maiden Things You Can Get on eBay

Iron Maiden fans searching for memorabilia on eBay are in for a treat.

Let's first discuss the rather unique items you'll find from the band on the site.

You probably never knew you needed an Iron Maiden signed soccer ball until it is staring at you on the screen.

Are you interested in Nicko McBrain's pants? How about Adrian Smith's pants?

There's also a trove of signed Iron Maiden memorabilia from different eras of the band. Some have even tried to collect signatures from all past band members on one item.

Needless to say, eBay is full of ultra-rare Iron Maiden memorabilia. Oh, and we see you sellers who have included 666 in your asking prices.

Here is a look at 30 extremely rare and expensive pieces of Iron Maiden memorabilia you can snatch up on eBay right now.

