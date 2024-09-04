A wealth of rare and previously unseen photos of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton are now getting a proper spotlight courtesy of the band. The group had previously launched "Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton" as part of their digital Metallica Black Box digital museum. During the latest installment to the exhibit, they also coordinated the use of some of the 150 photos they recently acquired to create a new video for "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth."

In a message to fans, the band writes, "We recently acquired hundreds of photos shot by late photographer Russ Marino in Detroit and Chicago in 1985 and 1986. While a few of the photos got the print treatment in magazines back in the ’80s, the vast majority - many of which are alternate images from the same shoot - are seeing daylight for the first time."

They later add, "Clark Eddy, whose name you may recognize from the credits of several other Metalli-projects, edited a new music video for “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth” featuring some of the more electric moments and portraits captured by Russ Marino."

Check out the new video for "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth" below.

Metallica, "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth" (Metallica Black Box Cliff Burton Photo Version)

Cliff Notes

Cliff Burton got his start playing with the band Trauma. The bassist was discovered by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, who were in search of a new bassist after Ron McGovney had exited the group.

He would appear on their debut album Kill 'Em All, where "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth" would provide a showcase for his bass skills. He would join the band in their rise to popularity, appearing on the Ride the Lightning and Master of Puppets albums as well.

It was during touring in Sweden for Master of Puppets that Burton was killed in a bus crash on Sept. 27, 1986. He was 24 at the time of his death.

The "Orion" Exhibit

As stated, Metallica have been paying tribute to Burton of late with the online digital museum exhibit - "Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton." Two previous installments have been made to the exhibit, with the third (of four) having just arrived this week.

According to the group, this latest installment includes "everything from old photos and personal letters to new exclusive video interviews. A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way."

The two previous installments featured interviews from close friends and big fans of Cliff. New to this exhibit are extensive conversations with Kirk Hammett, Flemming Rasmussen, Ron Quintana, Harald Oimoen, Death Angel’s Damien Sisson, and Mindforce’s Nick Haines."

The exhibit and Metallica Black Box digital museum are exclusive to the Fifth Member fan club. If you're a member, you can already visit the Metallica Museum and the Burton "Orion" exhibit. If you're not a member, you can create an account to gain access.