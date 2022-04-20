Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale is known for not only creating epic music but also for being an excellent role model.

From trying to help end the stigma around mental health to being involved in numerous charities, Hale is bringing positivity to the rock scene with her acts of kindness and inclusivity.

Halestorm has put the "I Am the Fire" singer in a position where people of all ages, genders, nationalities and backgrounds can look up to her and be inspired by one of her countless positive acts. She has taken the title of role model to heart and is proving that a single person really can make a difference.

Scroll down where you'll discover a list of the 10 reasons why Lzzy Hale is a great role model.

10 Reasons Why Lzzy Hale Is a Great Rock Role Model