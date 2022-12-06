Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Californication’ Is Latest Rock Video to Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views

You can add another milestone to the many accomplishments of Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band's video for "Californication" has now surpassed the one billion views mark on the YouTube streaming service.

The original video, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, placed the band's members inside a fictional video game that found each musician on his own California-based adventure. The video itself became so beloved that earlier this year video game developer Miguel Camps Orteza actually created.a video game based off the music video in which the player can play as one of the four band members through multiple levels. While the game doesn't contain music, you can download and play it here.

The video officially surpassed the one billion views mark yesterday (Dec. 5) after being uploaded to YouTube 13 years ago.

The song itself was the fourth single from the band's Californication album, released as a single in June of 2000. It topped both the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts, crossed over to hit No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified as a 5 times platinum single in the U.S. by the RIAA.

Now head below to add to the totals of the billion-streamed Red Hot Chili Peppers video for "Californication."

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Californication"