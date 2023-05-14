Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Reveals His Top Five Authors

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea is a man of many talents and interests, including acting, writing and even humorously TMI social media posts. It’s no wonder, then, why his recently revealed list of his top five authors (based on how many books by each he owns) is so diverse and revered.

This past Friday (May 12), a Twitter user posted the following prompt: “Omitting collected works, who are the top 5 authors in your library by no. of books on your shelves?” About an hour later, Flea retweeted it, responding that his picks (in order from lowest to highest ranked) are James Baldwin, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., L. Frank Baum, Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy.

Again, those choices are commendably varied.

For example, both James Baldwin and Toni Morrison are acclaimed essayists and creative writers who’ve penned seminal works on race, sexuality, class and other aspects of sociopolitical intersectionality (such as Notes of a Native Son, If Beale Street Could Talk, Beloved and The Bluest Eye). Both authors also influenced Rage Against the Machine’s second LP, 1996’s Evil Empire.

In contrast, Vonnegut Jr.’s mostly known as a sci-fi writer and cultural satirist (Breakfast of Champions, “Harrison Bergeron,” Slaughterhouse-Five); L. Frank Baum wrote children’s texts (namely, the Wizard of Oz books); and McCarthy frequently taps into Southern gothic and post-apocalyptic fiction (The Road, No Country for Old Men, Blood Meridian).

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Names His Three Favorite Bass Lines

Flea’s love of McCarthy is particularly unsurprising given that (earlier this month) he defended the Coen brothers’ 2007 adaptation of No Country for Old Men after celebrated author Joyce Carol Oates criticized it.

Expectedly, his Twitter followers championed his selections. Specifically, one person cheered: “McCarthy, Vonnegut, and Baldwin are in my top ten as well!” Another fan asked, “Favorite Toni Morrison? She's a beautiful writer.”

As of this writing, Flea’s not commented on any of those responses.

You can see his post below.

So, what do you think of Flea’s picks? Are you a fan of any (or all) of those authors, and if not, who are some of your favorite writers? Let us know!

Also, be sure to catch Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour this summer, as they’ll no doubt be playing a great mix of material from their whole catalog (including last year’s dynamic duo of Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen).

You can see their upcoming tour dates here – as well as below – and get tickets here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates

May 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 19 – Gulf Shores, Ala. @ Hangout Fest

May 25 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

May 28 – Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock

June 18 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ Narodowy

June 24 – Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox

June 26 – Mannheim, Germany @ Maimarktgelande

June 30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 2 – Milan, Italy @ I-Days

July 6 – Lison, Portugal @ NOS Live

July 8 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

July 11 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 14 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

July 17 – Carhaix, France @ Lex Vielles Charrues

July 21 – London, England @ Hotspur Stadium

July 23 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park

Aug. 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Sept. 30 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Sound on Sound

Oct. 31 – San José, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional

Nov. 4 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Estádio Engenhão Nilton Santos

Nov. 7 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Arena BSB Mané Garrincha

Nov. 10 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio do Morumbi

Nov. 13 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira

Nov. 16 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Grêmio

Nov. 19 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

Nov. 21 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

Nov. 24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

Nov. 26 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate