Refused, Bad Religion Vets Form Punk Supergroup Fake Names, Release New Song

2020 is giving us a new punk supergroup, as members of Bad Religion, Refused, S.O.A. and Girls Against Boys have united in the band Fake Names. They've just released a brand new song titled "First Everlasting" that you can hear in the player below.

The group consists of Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzen on vocals, Bad Religion's Brian Baker on guitar and vocals, S.O.A.'s Michael Hampton on guitar and vocals and Girls Against Boys' Johnny Temple on bass. The band has also come forth with details on their self-titled debut album, which will now arrive on May 8 via Epitaph. Check out the track listing and artwork toward the bottom of the page.

The seeds of the band started in early 2016 with Baker and Hampton deciding to jam together to see "if anything shakes out." The pair managed to write four songs the first day and then decided to put a band together. Temple, a childhood classmate of both musicians, came first, with Lyxzen falling into place after crossing paths with Baker and Temple at Riot Fest.

As for the new song, "First Everlasting" is a catchy track that should get stuck in your head. “It’s a more existential song, about taking a look at yourself and accepting the role you’ve played in your own life,” says Lyxzén of "First Everlasting." “It’s about growing up and moving forward, and learning from past mistakes and failures.”

As stated, Fake Names are eyeing a May 8 street date for their self-titled release. Jump on getting a copy right here.

Fake Names, "First Everlasting"

Fake Names, Fake Names Artwork + Track Listing

Epitaph

1. All for Sale

2. Driver

3. Being Them

4. Brick

5. Darkest Days

6. Heavy Feather

7. First Everlasting

8. This Is Nothing

9. Weight

10. Lost Cause