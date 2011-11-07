Rise Against to Embark on Winter 2012 Tour With A Day To Remember

Rise Against have revealed dates for the first leg of their 2012 U.S. tour. The trek will include the opening acts A Day To Remember and the Menzingers.

The Chicago based Rise Against are heading out on the road in order to support their sixth studio album ‘Endgame,’ which was released earlier this year. Their new single ‘Satellite’ is hitting the airwaves and it follows the successful singles ‘Make It Stop (September’s Children)’ and ‘Help Is on the Way.’

The tour kicks off on Jan. 17 in Austin, Texas. Glassjaw will be joining the lineup for the Feb. 3 show in New York, while A Day to Remember will not be a part of the Jan. 19 show in New Orleans. Check out the full list of dates for the first leg of the tour below.

Rise Against Winter 2012 Tour Dates (First Leg)

1/17 -- Austin Music Hall, Austin, Texas

1/18 -- Illusion Theater, San Antonio, Texas

1/19 -- House of Blues, New Orleans, La.**

1/ 21 -- UCF Arena, Orlando, Fla.

1/22 -- Township Auditorium, Columbia, S.C.

1/24 -- Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Va.

1/26 -- Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.

1/27 -- UIC Pavilion, Chicago, Ill.

1/29 -- Penn State State College, Pa.

1/30 -- Mid Hudson Civic Center, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

2/1 -- Paul E. Tsongas Arena, Lowell, Mass.

2/3 -- Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y. ***

2/4 -- Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden, N.J.

2/5 -- Patriot Center Fairfax, Va.

**A Day To Remember will not be at this show

*** Glassjaw joins the bill