Rise Against are one day out from the release of their Nowhere Sessions EP, but the timing was too perfect not to release their cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son" to coincide with Veterans Day.

The political and socially minded band took on the CCR classic, which addresses class issues of military conscription. Their fiery live version of the track can be viewed in the player toward the bottom of this page.

“We actually used to cover ‘Fortunate Son’ in our early basement days. To me, the song represents one of the best examples of mixing music and politics together so seamlessly that nobody questions it,” says singer/guitarist Tim McIlrath.

The original version of "Fortunate Son" was released by CCR in November 1969 during the peak of the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Singer John Fogerty once stated of the track that it "speaks more to the unfairness of class than war itself," adding, "It's the old saying about rich men making war and poor men having to fight them." The original song hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Fortunate Son" is the second song to be released from the group's six-song live EP, following on the heels of the recent single "Talking to Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)." Fans can also look for a cover of Misfits "Hybrid Moments" and a revved up version of their previous hit song "Savior" among the other tracks on the effort.

In celebration of the new EP release, McIlrath and Zach Blair will play a trio of record store album release shows in the U.K. this coming week. That will be followed by a hometown performance at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Dec. 10 as part of "The Nights We Stole Christmas" radio festival. Check out all their tour dates here.

Check out Rise Against's "Fortunate Son" cover below and if you like what you hear, the song is currently available here. You can also pick up the Nowhere Sessions EP at this location.

Rise Against, "Fortunate Son"