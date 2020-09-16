Rise Against Unleash First New Song in Three Years + Batman Comic Video

Rise Against have just debuted their first new song since 2017, “Broken Dreams, Inc.” The track acts as a companion piece for DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal comic books, debuting with a music video inspired by the limited series.

Dark Nights: Death Metal is a seven-part series promising to act as the final battleground for Batman to take on one of his most evil and sadistic foes, The Batman Who Laughs. The first three issues, created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, have already been released, with the remaining four scheduled into 2021.

As for “Broken Dreams, Inc.” the Rise Against track bridges the DC universe with the social issues the United States faces today.

“'Broken Dreams, Inc.' speaks to today's changing landscape of American society, the opportunities that are available to some but not to others, the people who are able to benefit versus those who get left behind, who suffer and end up as casualties. How do we level the playing field so everyone can have a real chance at attaining the American Dream?,” says Rise Against's Tim McIlrath.

"One word, 'disruption.' You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit. You can't have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind."

“Broken Dreams, Inc.” is the opening cut to the official Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, which also features Marilyn Manson’s “Warship My Wreck.”

Watch the video for Rise Against’s new track below and click here to check out Dark Nights: Death Metal.

Rise Against - Broken Dreams, Inc. (DC - Dark Nights: Death Metal Version / Lyric Video)