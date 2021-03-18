Stalwart Chicago pop-punkers Rise Against are back with a blistering new song called "Nowhere Generation" and the announcement that it's the title track of their upcoming album of the same name, the Tim McIlrath-led act's first studio effort since 2017's Wolves. It arrives later this year.

The song's relatable doggedness, its optimistic defiance — not to mention the rocket-fueled hooks underpinning it — will be like a warm hug for longtime listeners. But the track could just as readily serve as a new fan's introduction to Rise Against in 2021. So turn it up loud and see what happens.

True to the band's roots, Nowhere Generation will look at today's social and political landscape through the sharp lens of McIlrath and the group's — he's joined by bassist Joe Principe, drummer Zach Blair and guitarist Brandon Barnes — two decades' worth of experience in punk rock.

"Today there is the promise of the American Dream, and then there is the reality of the American Dream," McIlrath says. "America's 'historical norm' that the next generation will be better off than the one that came before has been diminished by an era of mass social, economic and political instability and a sell-out of the Middle Class. The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer."

Recorded at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colo., Rise Against again worked with iconic punk producers Jason Livermore and Bill Stevenson (Descendents, All). And the album's overall theme aims to reflect a message of positivity engendered by an earlier era of the genre.

"When I was growing up, I listened to bands like 7 Seconds, Bad Brains, Minor Threat and Bad Religion," Principe explains. "All of those bands' music had a sense of hope with the world, a truly positive global view of what life can be. From the beginning, we've wanted Rise Against to have that same positivity, to have our music be an inspiration for people to bring about change in their own lives. They just have to put forth the effort and speak up."

Nowhere Generation comes out on June 4. Pre-order/pre-save the album now.

Rise Against, "Nowhere Generation"

Rise Against, Nowhere Generation Artwork + Track Listing

Loma Vista Recordings

1. "The Numbers"

2. "Sudden Urge"

3. "Nowhere Generation"

4. "Talking to Ourselves"

5. "Broken Dreams, Inc"

6. "Forfeit"

7. "Monarch"

8. "Sounds Like"

9. "Sooner or Later"

10. "Middle of a Dream"

11. "Rules of Play"