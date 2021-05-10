Rise Against Announce Summer 2021 ‘Nowhere Generation’ Tour Dates

This summer, everywhere is "nowhere" as Rise Against have announced plans to bring their "Nowhere Generation" tour to U.S. audiences this summer.

With a blistering new album filled with band's on-point brand of politically-infused rock, Rise Against are set to welcome fresh material into sets to accompany their already raucous catalog.

The trek gets underway June 30 in New York and continues over 17 dates before wrapping Aug. 24 in Salt Lake City. This figures to be the first of plenty of touring in support of the new album, and like many acts, Rise Against can't wait to get out on the concert stage after a year in lockdown.

“A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us," said Rise Against's Tim McIlrath. "Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the 'Nowhere Generation Tour.' It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it…”

All dates are listed below and tickets go on sale this Thursday (May 13) at 10AM local time. There will also be a special Rise Against pre-sale taking place Tuesday (May 11) starting at 10AM local time. Check out the band's website for ticketing details.

Rise Against gave us their first taste of new music in 2020 with the song "Broken Dreams Inc." The Nowhere Generation title track followed in March with Rise Against dropping the third song, "The Numbers," this past week. All three tracks are featured on the Nowhere Generation album which is due June 4 via Loma Vista Records. Pre-orders are being taken here.

Rise Against Summer 2021 "Nowhere Generation" Tour

July 30 - New York, N.Y. @ Rooftop at Pier 17

July 31 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

Aug. 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 4 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 7 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Aug. 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Aug. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Aug. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug. 21 - Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoor