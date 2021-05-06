Rise Against Drop Defiant Song ‘The Numbers’ With Activist-Inspired Video

Rise Against have always been one of rock's more socially conscious bands and in keeping with that tradition the band has dropped the defiant new song "The Numbers," complete with an activist-inspired new video for the track.

The song, which kicks off Rise Against's upcoming Nowhere Generation album, features a striking video conceived and directed by the American Activist Collective Indecline, which is comprised of graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers, full-time rebels and activists.

Feeling the song reflected some of their ideals, Indecline said of getting involved with Rise Against in promoting the track, “‘The Numbers’ has given our collective another opportunity not only to work with a band we’ve looked to for inspiration since their early records, but also a chance to create the kind of strong visual content that aims to inspire and educate."

They continue, "Beyond simply showcasing global protest movements, this video is to serve as a reminder that we are all living in a golden age of resistance and need to use our privileges to commit ourselves to wholeheartedly pulling the rope in the opposite direction. Or, to put it more bluntly, don’t be like your parents’ generation. Give a fuck and prove it.”

Check out the lyrics for the song below:

Rise Against, "The Numbers" Lyrics

We’re biding time as we wait for the signal

Sharpening blades while we wait out the storm

These cold nights are almost unbearable

But purpose keeps us warm Pledge allegiance while crossing our fingers

A bark with no bite, no teeth just a roar

You’re not a thorn in our side; you’re a splinter

We are ready but we’re bored

Just holding our place in line

And everything moves too slow now

Breaking away in time They have the power

We have the numbers now

It’s all just a constant illusion

Of control

They break us like horses

How long will we drag their plow?

What will continue to be

Is what we allow… And still we worship at altars so empty

Consumption of something we don’t need at all

Holes we can’t fill

A never-ending song;

“Again, from the top now…” Textbook cases we all fit the profile

Mass surveillance we opened the door

Prey on the fears, the blurred lines of right and wrong

Sped up ’til we can’t slow down

And at this velocity

One wrong move and we go down

Brace for the reckoning

They have the power

We have the numbers

It’s all just a constant illusion

Of control They break us like horses

How long will we drag their plow?

What will continue to be

Is what we allow… Heavy are the chains

We fasten to ourselves

Gathering the thorns

To shape into a crown Is this saddle comfortable?

Do these reigns feel tight enough?

Will you gallop when you’re kicked?

Or throw the rider off Are you the willing and the able

Or are you spoken for?

Destined to serve what you abhor

Until it all gives out Listen

Fuck what you call normal

And this pressure to conform

(Break free)

It’s your trail to blaze

Or your bridge to burn

They have the power

We have the numbers now

It’s all just a constant illusion

Of control They break us like horses

How long will we drag their plow?

What will continue to be

Is what we allow…

Rise Against's Nowhere Generation album is due June 4 via Loma Vista Records and pre-orders are being taken here.

Rise Against, "The Numbers"

