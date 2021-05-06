Rise Against Drop Defiant Song ‘The Numbers’ With Activist-Inspired Video
Rise Against have always been one of rock's more socially conscious bands and in keeping with that tradition the band has dropped the defiant new song "The Numbers," complete with an activist-inspired new video for the track.
The song, which kicks off Rise Against's upcoming Nowhere Generation album, features a striking video conceived and directed by the American Activist Collective Indecline, which is comprised of graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers, full-time rebels and activists.
Feeling the song reflected some of their ideals, Indecline said of getting involved with Rise Against in promoting the track, “‘The Numbers’ has given our collective another opportunity not only to work with a band we’ve looked to for inspiration since their early records, but also a chance to create the kind of strong visual content that aims to inspire and educate."
They continue, "Beyond simply showcasing global protest movements, this video is to serve as a reminder that we are all living in a golden age of resistance and need to use our privileges to commit ourselves to wholeheartedly pulling the rope in the opposite direction. Or, to put it more bluntly, don’t be like your parents’ generation. Give a fuck and prove it.”
Check out the lyrics for the song below:
Rise Against, "The Numbers" Lyrics
We’re biding time as we wait for the signal
Sharpening blades while we wait out the storm
These cold nights are almost unbearable
But purpose keeps us warm
Pledge allegiance while crossing our fingers
A bark with no bite, no teeth just a roar
You’re not a thorn in our side; you’re a splinter
We are ready but we’re bored
Just holding our place in line
And everything moves too slow now
Breaking away in time
They have the power
We have the numbers now
It’s all just a constant illusion
Of control
They break us like horses
How long will we drag their plow?
What will continue to be
Is what we allow…
And still we worship at altars so empty
Consumption of something we don’t need at all
Holes we can’t fill
A never-ending song;
“Again, from the top now…”
Textbook cases we all fit the profile
Mass surveillance we opened the door
Prey on the fears, the blurred lines of right and wrong
Sped up ’til we can’t slow down
And at this velocity
One wrong move and we go down
Brace for the reckoning
They have the power
We have the numbers
It’s all just a constant illusion
Of control
They break us like horses
How long will we drag their plow?
What will continue to be
Is what we allow…
Heavy are the chains
We fasten to ourselves
Gathering the thorns
To shape into a crown
Is this saddle comfortable?
Do these reigns feel tight enough?
Will you gallop when you’re kicked?
Or throw the rider off
Are you the willing and the able
Or are you spoken for?
Destined to serve what you abhor
Until it all gives out
Listen
Fuck what you call normal
And this pressure to conform
(Break free)
It’s your trail to blaze
Or your bridge to burn
They have the power
We have the numbers now
It’s all just a constant illusion
Of control
They break us like horses
How long will we drag their plow?
What will continue to be
Is what we allow…
Rise Against's Nowhere Generation album is due June 4 via Loma Vista Records and pre-orders are being taken here.
Rise Against, "The Numbers"
