Rival Sons Announce Spring U.S. Headline Tour
Rival Sons are ready to ride the wave of their critically acclaimed Feral Roots album. The band is hitting the road this spring with a U.S. headline tour that will keep them out from March into May.
The trek starts with a one-off appearance at the Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 7, with the trek starting in earnest on April 17 in Anaheim, California. Reignwolf, The War and Treaty and JJ Wilde will also be on board for parts of the run. See the breakup of the support acts on the run below.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available this Wednesday (Feb. 12) at 10AM local time with public on sales starting Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time. For tickets and more information visit www.rivalsons.com.
It's been a banner year for Rival Sons, who earned two Grammy nominations for their work on the Feral Roots album. Singer Jay Buchanan recently told Rolling Stone, “Having traveled so much and played with so many different bands, I’ve been able to see that there’s a bridge between these subgenres,” The trek will give the band a chance to introduce acts with a variety of rock influences throughout the run.
After the U.S. run, Rival Sons will head off to Europe for the summer. They'll start their trek overseas on June 13 in Milan, Italy. Those dates are also listed below. Check the band's website for all ticketing information.
Rival Sons 2020 Tour Dates
March 7 - Tampa, Fla. @ Gasparilla Music Festival*
April 17 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 18 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
April 20 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
April 21 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
April 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
April 24 - Panama City Beach, Fla. @ SandJam Music Festival*
April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
April 28 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen
April 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
April 30 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
May 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
May 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival*
May 5 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
May 6 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
May 8 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
May 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
May 12 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
May 13 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 14 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
May 16 - Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall
May 17 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
May 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
June 13 - Milan, Italy @ Mind Milano Innovation District
June 16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 24 - Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Arena
June 26 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gardet
June 30 - Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
July 3 - Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
July 6 - Lisboa, Portugal @ Altice Arena
July 9 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
July 12 - Krakau, Poland @ Tauron Arena
July 15 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2
July 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena
July 21 - Middlefart, Denmark @ New Little Belt Bridge
July 24 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Arena
July 27 - Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach
Apr 17 - May 3: With Reignwolf
May 5 - 17: With The War and Treaty
May 18 - 21: With JJ Wilde
* Festival Date
