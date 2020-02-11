Rival Sons Announce Spring U.S. Headline Tour

Rival Sons are ready to ride the wave of their critically acclaimed Feral Roots album. The band is hitting the road this spring with a U.S. headline tour that will keep them out from March into May.

The trek starts with a one-off appearance at the Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 7, with the trek starting in earnest on April 17 in Anaheim, California. Reignwolf, The War and Treaty and JJ Wilde will also be on board for parts of the run. See the breakup of the support acts on the run below.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available this Wednesday (Feb. 12) at 10AM local time with public on sales starting Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time. For tickets and more information visit www.rivalsons.com.

It's been a banner year for Rival Sons, who earned two Grammy nominations for their work on the Feral Roots album. Singer Jay Buchanan recently told Rolling Stone, “Having traveled so much and played with so many different bands, I’ve been able to see that there’s a bridge between these subgenres,” The trek will give the band a chance to introduce acts with a variety of rock influences throughout the run.

After the U.S. run, Rival Sons will head off to Europe for the summer. They'll start their trek overseas on June 13 in Milan, Italy. Those dates are also listed below. Check the band's website for all ticketing information.

Rival Sons 2020 Tour Dates

March 7 - Tampa, Fla. @ Gasparilla Music Festival*

April 17 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 18 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

April 20 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

April 21 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 24 - Panama City Beach, Fla. @ SandJam Music Festival*

April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

April 28 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

April 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

April 30 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

May 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival*

May 5 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

May 6 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

May 8 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

May 12 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 13 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 14 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

May 16 - Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall

May 17 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

May 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

June 13 - Milan, Italy @ Mind Milano Innovation District

June 16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 24 - Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Arena

June 26 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gardet

June 30 - Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

July 3 - Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

July 6 - Lisboa, Portugal @ Altice Arena

July 9 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

July 12 - Krakau, Poland @ Tauron Arena

July 15 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2

July 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

July 21 - Middlefart, Denmark @ New Little Belt Bridge

July 24 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Arena

July 27 - Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach

Apr 17 - May 3: With Reignwolf

May 5 - 17: With The War and Treaty

May 18 - 21: With JJ Wilde

* Festival Date

