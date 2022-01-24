Rob Zombie Reveals Castle as Another ‘Munsters’ Filming Location

Rob Zombie has given us yet another behind-the-scenes look at a filming location of The Munsters. The movie is currently being filmed in Budapest, Hungary and the location is absolutely perfect for the movie.

You can tell just how excited Rob Zombie is to be directing the movie by how much he posts about it on social media. This musician/director's passion project comes on the heels of his 2019 film, 3 From Hell.

His latest update from on set of The Munsters includes a shot of a very creepy, very cool castle complete with a portcullis, tower and turrets. The castle is also located in Budapest, and Rob Zombie's captioned the picture with "some damn fine locations here in Budapest."

Some other updates Rob Zombie has given us from the movie include a first look at Catherine Shell as Zoya Krump, and shots from on set, including props, costumes and make-up, and filming locations too.

The movie's cast also includes Rob Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Jeff Daniel Phillips - who are cast are Lily and Herman Munster. Daniel Roebuck has been cast as Lily's father and other members of the cast include Sylvester McCoy and Richard Brake.

Rob Zombie has called The Munsters TV series "the greatest show ever" and has been chasing the project for 20 years. One of the actors, Daniel Roebuck, told Horror Geek Life that "there's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie."

The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but is expected to come out in the fall of 2022.