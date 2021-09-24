Rob Zombie is undoubtedly excited about his reboot of The Munsters, the upcoming film remake of the 1960s sitcom about a happy monster family. The moviemaking musician gives regular updates on the production, and followers have watched the construction of a replica of the show's unmistakable home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. This week, Zombie shared photos of the nearly completed house and its surrounding neighborhood set.

The reboot, written and directed by the singer who usually helms horror films when he's behind the camera, will eventually be released in theaters and on streaming, as Loudwire previously reported.

See the new pics down toward the bottom of this page.

"It's a beautiful day in Budapest and good old Mockingbird Lane is coming along perfectly," Zombie — on location in the capital and most populous city in Hungary — said alongside the images on Thursday (Sept. 23). He added, "Who wouldn't want to live here?"

The auteur's latest snapshots follow other updates he made of his Munsters progress, including a look at the costumes and makeup effects for the shoot. Still, there's no release date for the film so far, nor have there been any casting announcements. But that doesn't mean Zombie fans and cinephiles can't get stoked for the movie as the set takes shape.

"BIG NEWS!" Zombie shared on Aug. 20 alongside an earlier photo of the house's wooden frame on location. "Direct from the set of THE MUNSTERS! Construction on the Munsters house has officially begun! Stay posted for more updates as this [iconic] structure returns to life!"

On Sept. 7, Zombie posted more images and said, "The crew is hard at work bringing 1313 back to life. As you can see the iconic house is beginning to emerge. This talented group of carpenters and painters are trying to recreate every little detail perfectly."

On the music side of things, Zombie this year released the album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. Over the last two decades, he's made horror flicks such as 3 From Hell (2019), 31 (2016), The Devil's Rejects (2005) and reboots of John Carpenter's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

The original Munsters premiered on CBS in 1964 and aired for two seasons, eventually wrapping up after a drop in ratings. The show follows the fictional lives of the Frankenstein-esque Herman Munster, his vampiric wife, Lily, her grandfather, their niece Marilyn and the couple's werewolf-like son, Eddie.