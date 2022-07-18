Rob Zombie’s ‘Munsters’ Movie Reboot to Premiere on Netflix

The Munsters has a new home, and we're not talking about 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Rob Zombie's film update of the popular '60s series will be heading to Netflix this fall, and it's not the only '60s spookfest getting a big screen update for Netflix either, as Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff, is also heading to the streamer.

Zombie made note of the perfect pairing happening this fall, stating in an Instagram post, "This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix. It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. Wacky monster fans unite! #themunsters #theaddamsfamily #robzombie #timburton

Both franchises competed for viewers in the '60s as family friends monster fare, but as Zombie seemed to suggest, they serve as a perfect double bill. The rocker-turned-director had previous hinted at The Munsters arriving sometime in September, but an official release date has not been given.

Zombie has been very forthcoming on social media when promoting his version of The Munsters. The film will star Zombie universe actors Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck as Herman, Lily and Grandpa Munster, with the movie expected to focus on Herman and Lily's courtship.

Other actors cast within the movie include Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira Mistress of the Dark), Catherine Schell, Dee Wallace and original Munsters series actors Pat Priest and Butch Patrick. Zombie previously released an introductory trailer for the film that can be viewed here, followed by another trailer that can be seen here.

As for Wednesday, the Tim Burton-helmed project stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family daughter as she navigates the horrors of high school. The film also stars Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams.