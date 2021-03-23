Rob Zombie’s New Album Cracks Billboard Top 10, Secures First No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

Rob Zombie's latest album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy Theory, is the first in his career to land at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart, which strictly tabulates physical sales only, also referred to as "traditional album sales." The record debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 as well.

Today, many top artists in any genre experience significant popularity through streaming, but hard rock and heavy metal was faired comparatively well in the physical sales realm, opposed to their more mainstream contemporaries, whose numbers are driven in larger part by digital streaming equivalent measurements.

With 26,000 physical copies sold, Zombie's followup to 2016's equally verbose The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser secured the top spot as the highest-selling album in America after being released on March 12.

The new record, Rob Zombie's seventh overall, also cracked the Billboard 200 Chart, sneaking one place ahead of Taylor Swift's Folklore, which claimed the 10th spot and has been on the chart for 34 weeks now. The No. 9 position on the chart marks a continued streak of Billboard 200 Top 10 debuts for Rob Zombie, though it is the lowest ranking debut among the band's seven records.

The 17-track album, which totals just under 42 minutes, was announced the day before Halloween last year, in tandem with the first single, "The Triumph of King Freak." In late January, the second single, "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" arrived.

